Counselor said that the president should formalize support during a summit with African leaders next week

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, should announce in the coming days his support for the African Union to join the G20, a group of the largest economies in the world, as informed by adviser Judd Devermont to the newspaper washington post🇧🇷

According to Devermont, the announcement will be made during the Summit of Leaders of the United States and Africa scheduled for next week in Washington (USA). Also according to the adviser, the decision was taken at the request of the president of Senegal, Macky Sall, and the South African leader, Cyril Ramaphosa. Currently, South Africa is the only African country that is part of the G20.

“It is past time for Africa to have permanent seats at the table in international organizations and initiatives”Devermont said in an interview. “We need more African voices in international conversations that concern the global economy, democracy and governance, climate change, health and security,” completed.

The African Union represents the 55 countries of the continent. Although the G20 is formed mainly by individual members, the EU (European Union) makes up the group, in addition to 3 other European countries: Germany, France and Italy.

For African countries, joining the group represents an opportunity to participate in discussions on global issues and crises that also affect them. One of the main complaints of the leaders of the African bloc is to have been left out of decisions on the coronavirus pandemic.