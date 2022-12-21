La Lube doesn’t spare the Tuscans and the tricolors go up again. The quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia with Milan on 29 December

Civitanova – Siena 3-0 (25-23, 25-11, 25-18)

Third success in one week, seventh in a row and second place in the standings at the end of the first leg conquered by Lube who thus also earns the quarter-final of the Italian Cup at home against Milan. The balance could not have been better for the tricolors who settle in the recovery of the eighth leg a Siena who fought only in the first set thanks to Petric, but which then dissolved in front of the first difficulties. Hammered by service and attack by Civitanova which suffocated the Tuscans’ chances of remaining in the race. The Marche wall also suffered (7 winning blocks).

Lube dragged by a Bottolo mvp in the evening of grace (14 points with 52%), well assisted by the ‘twin’ Nikolov (56% with 13 points) and by a Zaytsev (14 points) who made quality and experience available to the team . Compared to the formation that passed three days ago, Taranto coach Blengini makes only one change in the spiker sector: Bottolo as owner and Yant who starts from the bench. First set characterized by the two teams’ service rounds: the Marches advantage comes from nine meters with Zaytsev, Bottolo and Anzani, but Siena also responds with this fundamental, remaining in the game until the end (24-22) only giving up on the second set ball Lube grounded by Nikolov. See also Where has Chievo gone? Love has never faded and still lives at the sports center

Tricolors who also made themselves preferred against the block (5 winning blocks) with an explosive Bottolo in attack (8 points and 64%) Second set that deceives Siena but then it will be the power of the attack and the red and white service that will make the difference. Nikolov’s joke creates the first break (8-4) in favor of the tricolors. From one baby to another, the baton passes to Bottolo who with two successive winning attacks widens the gap with Emma Villas forced to collect the 11-5. Even the Tsar signs up for the show of the red and white attack and with three points in a row he demolishes the already scarce chances of Pelillo’s team to get back into the game who abdicates even before the last ball of the set falls. Always and only Lube also starting the third with a 4-1 that annihilates Emma Villas Siena. The intensity drops from the nine meters of the Tuscans who also commit several mistakes which facilitate the task for a Lube who instead remains focused and attentive in her game, expanding the advantage and leading set and match to goal without having to work overtime. See also Super League: Modena chases 3rd place, Ravenna beaten 3-1

Fourth pairings — Thus the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup: Modena-Trento is played on the 28th; on 29 Perugia-Cisterna, Civitanova-Milan and Verona-Piacenza. The Final Four at the end of February in Rome. While the full day of Superlega (2nd day) is played on Monday. (Mauro Giustozzi)

December 21, 2022 (change December 21, 2022 | 22:26)

