Mexico.- Unquestionably, Niurka Marcos is one of the best dancers in Latin AmericaWell, she managed to gain a place in the world of entertainment thanks to her talent, which she had from a very young age, since evidence of that has recently come to light, leaving everyone speechless.

Within the framework of the celebration of the Cuban 55th birthdaya video of him appeared on the Internet showing all his talent on stagein a place of his native havanaCuba, leaving everyone impressed, but more pleasant was the surprise when they found out that I was only 19 years old old.

We invite you to read:

In the video that went viral on the Internet, Niurka is seen pulling out his best and most daring dance steps while showing off an impressive physique beautifully manicured in an exotic dancer’s outfit, proving that talent has been on her side throughout her life.

Juan Osorio’s ex boasted a slender and majestic figurewhich has changed over the years, but it is still impressive, because for his age he could not look better and many even say that he looks about ten years younger.

We invite you to read:

That spark and sensuality that characterize Niurka is seen vibrating throughout the video, demonstrating why he earned an important place in the world of entertainment, where he currently has an extensive career that includes performances in soap operas, foray into music, work in the theater and appearances on reality shows.