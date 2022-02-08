After the downhill success in 2014, the Austrian defends the title he won 4 years ago. On the podium the son of art Cochran Siegle and Kilde, distant blues

It is triple gold for Matthias Mayer. The Austrian after yesterday’s third place in the downhill defended the super-G title won 4 years ago in PyeongChang with a flawless race and an irresistible finish. For Mayer, already bronze yesterday in the descent, it is the third Olympic gold that gives him to the legend alongside Alberto Tomba, Toni Sailer and Jean Claude Killy. Only Aamodt did better (4 golds) among men and only two other athletes, Aamodt and Deborah Compagnoni managed to win gold in three editions of the Games.

In family – It is also a historic podium for the American Ryan Cochran-Siegle, 4/100 silver from Mayer. Her mother Barbara won the Olympic gold in slalom just 50 years ago, in Sapporo 1972. The bronze goes to Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, third at 42/100. The Azzurri were very far away: Dominik Paris finished at 2 ”68 a race that saw him in difficulty right from the first passes. After yesterday’s disappointment, Christof Innerhofer went out again, while Matteo Marsaglia (who yesterday had sparked the controversy over the request to give way to Mattia Casse) finished at 2 ”22. See also Hockey Valtteri Filppula and Leo Komarov took places from the Lions Olympic team, a small surprise in the trio of goalkeepers: “A competitive team that will definitely fight for the gold medal”

The race – As happened yesterday for the descent, the Olympic super-G was exciting and full of twists: Marco Odermatt, cup leader and one of the favorites for gold, was released. And shortly thereafter, the Olympic downhill champion Beat Feuz was also unable to stay on the track. Like yesterday, the materials certainly played an important role. In the descent the top 5 of the ranking had Head skis, like today’s gold and silver medal. To say: in the final stretch of sliding Mayer gained over half a second on Kilde.

Paris’s words – Disappointed Paris, who after yesterday’s sixth place was unable to change the trend of a season in which in the super-G has never managed to do better than sixth place (in Wengen). “I was hoping there was a moment in which it was better, but the moment has not arrived – he declared to RaiSport -. There were a lot of curves, not a lot of space, it wasn’t optimal for me. When you have to push and give everything and make mistakes, it’s not good. I have to go back to training to raise my level in super-G “. Very disappointed Christof Innerhofer: “It’s a pity to have made a mistake in the most important week of the last 4 years. I didn’t have good sensations today, I didn’t have the right feeling to ski better than I did ”. See also Rada, Entella midfielder, celebrates his birthday from the window during Covid isolation

February 8, 2022 (change February 8, 2022 | 06:05)

