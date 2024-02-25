Fear in Race 2

The Phillip Island Round ends with a huge sigh of relief regarding his health Jonathan Reawho fell during Race 2 at turn 10. At that same point, the six-time world champion had already lost control of the Yamaha during testing and in free practice on Friday, but the episode that occurred during the race had generated no few worries.

The first signs of comfort

In fact, immediately after the fall, the course marshals immediately exposed the Red flag, with the suspension of the race. The international directorate did not transmit any video of the accident, except for some images of Rea transported on a stretcher towards the ambulance, which then went to the medical centre. Superbike, through a short statement, had however reassured spectators that the Northern Irishman was self consciouswithout however specifying his health conditions.

What finally reassured everyone was Yamaha, which through its official channels published a photo showing Rea in a conversation with Andrea Dosoli, Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Manager. Additionally, Rea himself released a brief statement to speedweek.com: “Physically, I'm fine – has explained – I took a hard blow to the head, but otherwise I didn't suffer any other injuries. There were two big accidents here and I'm still in one piece, so I'm grateful for that. But it's frustrating because the second fall happened suddenly. I had confidence in the bike and felt good. Toprak's engine failure was a boon for me and had put me in a good position. Now I will go home, I will recover and I hope to come back stronger.”.