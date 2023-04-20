Ducati and Bautista as leaders in Europe

After the long stop after the first two rounds of the championship in Australia and Indonesia, the Superbike is ready to get back on track this weekend for the third round of the championship, the first in Europe. In fact, it will be to welcome teams and riders the University of two wheelsi.e. the Dutch layout of Assenthere where the Ducati will aim to confirm his amazing period of form. In the six races held so far, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer has climbed the top step of the podium five times, and in all cases with Alvaro Bautista.

Watch out for Assen

With the exception of Superpole, where the Spaniard failed to secure pole position in favor of his direct rival Toprak Razgatlioglu, the reigning world champion is best defending the title conquered last year, and has no intention of stopping in the Netherlands: “It was a long break but we did a test in Barcelona which helped us to keep the feeling with the bike – explained the number 1, world leader with 37 points ahead of Razgatlioglu – we arrive in Assen with a great desire to race and to find the good sensations of the first two rounds and the test. Assen is always a very special trackwith many changes of direction that make it physically tough too. We also have to stay very focused to interpret the weather conditions which could be mixed. We are very motivated and I hope it will be a good weekend for me and for the team”.

Rinaldi in Holland to get up

Lots of load too Michael Rinaldi, intending to recover after a not easy start to the season. The Rimini rider climbed the podium twice at Philipp Island, in both cases in 2nd place, but he was also the architect of subdued performance and errors which at present condemn him to 5th place in the world championship standings: “The first race in Europe always has a special flavour – commented – Assen is a circuit that I really like even if of course the rain could change the cards on the table. The tests in Barcelona gave us positive indications by providing us with greater awareness. If we had to race in dry conditions, the goal will be to conquer the podium, but even in wet conditions I think we can get good results”.

Superbikes, but not only

Finally, optimism is not lacking even in Supersport, a category that sees another Ducati rider at the top of the standings. Thanks to two victories in Australia and a 3rd place in Mandalika, Nicholas Bulega comes to Assen with the will to defend his leadership from his Yamaha compatriot Stefano Manzi: “I’m happy to race on this track that I’ve always liked a lot – he underlined – I hope to continue to be as competitive as I was in the first two races. Let’s hope that the weather doesn’t reserve last minute surprises even if we know that in this period it is always very uncertain. There is great trust and we have all the credentials to have a good weekend“.