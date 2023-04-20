The first European law for the crypto sector will come into force at the end of 2024. Crypto companies, including exchanges on which virtual currencies are traded, now have a year and a half to comply with the requirements for a license to be active on the European market.

The European Parliament voted in favor of this law on Thursday. The crypto sector is still virtually unregulated. Moreover, the rules that exist vary greatly from country to country. Since 2020, companies that focus on the Dutch market are required to register with the regulator De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB).

DNB’s supervision is only aimed at combating money laundering and avoiding sanctions. It does not provide consumer protection. It has often happened that a crypto company went under and all investors were left empty-handed.

‘Keep credit within the EU’

The new European law should reduce those risks. To obtain a license under the new European Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCAR), regulators look at a company’s financial health, among other things. Entrepreneurs must provide insight into the risks customers run with their products. In addition, companies are required to keep their customers’ funds within the EU, separate from their other assets.

Under MiCAR, companies only need to go through the permit procedure in one European member state in order to be allowed to operate in all 28 member states. In the Netherlands it is still unclear whether DNB or the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets will become the supervisor.

After a series of dramatic bankruptcies in 2022, authorities are trying to get a better grip on the sector. In recent months, particularly in the US, tough action has been taken. This is done by various regulators, but it is not always clear which rules crypto companies must comply with.

‘Creates clarity’

“This European regulation is unique in the world,” says Timothy Bissessar, crypto regulation specialist at law firm HVG Law. “There was no jurisdiction yet with a general framework for crypto. Some people like that there will be, others don’t, but at least it creates clarity.” The rules also define exactly what a crypto investment product is.

Roy van Krimpen, the Dutch representative of the largest crypto exchange in the world, Binance, also mentions the clarity as the biggest advantage. In addition, it makes a huge difference for companies to have to go through 1 instead of 28 procedures. Binance has a registration in a number of European countries, but not in the Netherlands. Last year, DNB fined the company more than 3 million euros for targeting Dutch customers without registering.

Van Krimpen says “unfortunately” that he cannot respond to the absence of a Dutch registration for the time being. “We keep trying. That’s plan A.” But if things don’t work out in the short term in the Netherlands, the introduction of MiCAR offers a solution, he says. Van Krimpen expects that the regulation will lead to growth of the crypto market, because it will remove fear from consumers.

PvdA MEP Paul Tang helped negotiate the new law. In combination with the simultaneously adopted ‘Transfer of Funds Regulation’, which obliges crypto companies to monitor their customers in order to prevent money laundering, he calls it a “game changer”. As far as he is concerned, more regulation should follow, including curbing the energy consumption of some crypto coins.