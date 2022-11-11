Apparently the hypothesis is on the table of the executive who is discussing it since it does not bring income.

Good news on the automobile front. The new Meloni government he is in fact thinking of abolishing the super stamp. To report the indiscretion an article by Republic signed by Vincenzo Borgomeo.

Apparently the idea is on the table of the executive who is discussing it, even if at the moment there is no certain date for the decisive intervention.

The super stamp is a tax introduced in 2011 that is added to the classic car tax for those cars whose power exceeds 185 kW total. For each kW above the threshold, an additional 20 euros must be paid in addition to the car tax.

A tax often criticized by sector associations that have been clamoring for its abolition for years. Now, the new government could finally cut it. Also because on balance it does not bring who knows what earnings in the state coffers.

Certainly the introduction of the super stamp it served to drastically reduce the circulation of large-displacement cars which still contributed a good profit to the entire automotive sector. Today, however, for the State it brings only 0.01% of State revenues and 0.1% of regional ones. Really very little.

To underline the collapse also the data on registrations which for cars above 185 kW has collapsed in recent years by 37%.

Attention, it is not that all of a sudden high-powered cars have stopped circulating in our country. Owners are increasingly resorting to the formula of leasing of cars with foreign plates such as German or Eastern Europe. A legal way to avoid paying taxes but also fines.

So, as he writes Republic “This tax not only brings nothing but causes the State to lose tax revenues”.

For this reason the new government would be thinking of elimination, remaining only the classic stamp. In this way, the aim is to increase registrations for this category of cars and reduce foreign leasing.