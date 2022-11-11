Louis van Gaal announced today which 26 players have a chance to play in his 5-3-2 formation in Qatar. In his shadow, his protégé Andries Jonker, national coach of the Orange Women, looks at whether that system is also assigned to the Dutch football players. Tonight against Costa Rica, in any case, he booked a convincing practice win, especially in the first half: 4-0.

