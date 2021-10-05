SAW released the launch trailer for Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, available in Europe starting today on consoles and PC. As previously anticipated within this collection it will be present the original trilogy of the franchise, as well as 12 mini-games with which we can have fun together with our friends.

Before leaving you at the launch trailer I remind you that Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. If you want to know more about the title you can find lots of details thanks to our in-depth review. Good vision.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania – Launch Trailer

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is available on consoles and PC Adventure with AiAi and the Monkey Gang through 300+ levels and mazes, 12 delightful Party Games and new playable characters Watch the launch trailer here https://youtu.be/sLIj7dpDcD0 [youtu.be] Milan – October 5, 2021 – SEGA® today announced that Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania has launched on Nintendo Switch ™, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation®4, Xbox One and PC Steam. Celebrating 20 years of tilts, bounces, rolls and swerves through beautiful worlds and devilish levels, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania faithfully remasters the three original Super Monkey Ball games (Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2, Super Monkey Ball Deluxe) for a new generation of monkey gang fans. To celebrate the release of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, SEGA has partnered with Powerhouse Animation to bring AiAi and his gang to life in stunning hand-drawn animation. With over 300 carefully recreated levels and mazes, 12 fun party games and a delightful cast of characters, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania offers the ultimate SMB experience for fans and newcomers alike. New graphics, engaging comic-style storytelling, new support features, 4-player local co-op, online challenges and leaderboards, over 100 customizable items and five new bonus modes highlight an extensive remaster that rekindles the magic of the original chapters. In addition to the classic roster of characters, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania also introduces new heroes from classic SEGA games and pop culture. Beat from Jet Set Radio, Kiryu from Yakuza and the beloved duo Sonic the Hedgehog and Miles “Tails” Prower arrive at launch as free unlockable characters. Adorable pop culture icon Hello Kitty®, Morgana from Persona 5, Suezo from Monster Rancher, and SEGA Legend consoles (Game Gear, Saturn and Dreamcast) will also join the gang as new playable characters in additional DLCs. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC Steam. The Digital Deluxe Edition of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania also supports Xbox Series X Smart Delivery. Plus, by purchasing the digital version for PS4 ™ on PlayStation ™ Store, or the physical version from a select retailer, you can upgrade to the PS5 ™ version at no additional cost. For more information visit the site official or the Super Monkey Ball social channels on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram And YouTube.

Source: SAW