The great N has made its traditional Nintendo Direct summer and as expected, it surprised all its audience, once again demonstrating that its magic is endless and there will always be new products to continue taking the highest level to the nintendoswitchwhich shows no signs of exhaustion.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the new bet of the Japanese company, in the case of a two-dimensional adventure for up to four simultaneous players and will make its debut next October. Similarly, the remake of Super Mario RPGthe mythical role-playing game launched at the time of the Super nintendo.

The arrival of Pikmin 4 it will serve as a showcase to welcome the first two games in this franchise that will also arrive on the hybrid console. Similarly, the fifth wave of downloadable content for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe It will start in the summer with three new characters and an unprecedented circuit.

the universe of Pokemon Scarlet and purple will be expanded with two downloadable content called The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk (collectively known as The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero), while Detective Pikachu Returns! was shown in style, which is why fans of Game Freak’s creatures have endless hours of guaranteed fun.

For the casual and family audience, Wario will return in a renewed installment of motion-sensing minigames in WarioWare: Move It!. In addition to all of the above, Nintendo announced that it is working on a remastering of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon and that the princess Peach will have his own adventure, remembering when super princess peach made its appearance on the Nintendo DS.

Titles from external developers will also delight all fans, as Nintendo Switch will welcome Batman Arkham Trilogy, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, Penny’s Big Breakaway Penny’s Big Breakaway, Persona 5 Tactic, sonic super stars and Star Ocean The Second Story Rto name a few.

On the other hand, the addictive and frantic Vampire Survivors will have an adaptation that will allow four simultaneous players while the gamers who are still enjoying The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomthey are on long tablecloths with the uncovering of the new figures amiibo: Ganondorf and Zelda.

Nintendo has done it again, its charm is unique and it will always be a source of innovation with its iconic intellectual properties, whether to develop new productions or appeal to nostalgia through remastering. The truth is that, nintendoswitch It has a long rope and will continue to receive a multitude of games for all tastes.