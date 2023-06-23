Last night a trans woman was shot to death still side of a hotel in the Vista Hermosa colonyin the city of Leon, in Guanajuato.

The crime was recorded around 11 pm on the Saint John Bosco Boulevard. The murdered person responded to the name of pamelaas it was known in the place and it was a trans woman, who that day of the attack was outside the Hotel Star, which according to witnesses, he attended regularly since he was dedicated to prostitution.

She works there, was engaged in prostitution, also collected recyclable garbage, said an agent who was on the scene.

According to police reports, a man arrived and approached Pamela, pulled out a firearm, and shot her.

He shot him only once in the back of the head, he did not see his assailant arrive, the authorities reported. After the attack, the man fled on San Juan Bosco boulevard.

The aggression was reported to the Single Emergency System 911, elements of the Municipal Police carried out a search operation, but were unsuccessful. See also Hitmen kill a 14-year-old boy while he was playing in the streets of León, Guanajuato

Paramedics arrived at the scene to provide first aid to Pamela, however she no longer had vital signs. Likewise, agents from the State Attorney General’s Office also arrived to collect data on the event and start the relevant investigations.