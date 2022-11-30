One popped up on the net commercial from Super Mario Bros. – The Movie for the Dutch market (fortunately dubbed into English) lasting about 30 seconds with unedited scenes, therefore never seen in the two previous official trailers published by Nintendo and Illumination. You can view the video in the player just below.

The spot apparently appeared in Twitch ads in the Netherlands and was later re-uploaded on YouTube. Considering that for the moment other versions in different languages ​​are not available, we think that the publication on the Amazon platform took place ahead of Nintendo’s plans due to an error.

In the new sequences we see Toad guide Mario in the Mushroom Kingdom, a scene probably chronologically set shortly after the meeting between the two seen in the first official trailer.

We then see Mario grappling with Warp Pipes, with limited success, another clear homage to the games in the series, such as those seen in last night’s trailer.

We remind you that Super Mario Bros. – the Movie will debut in Italian cinemas on April 6, 2023. If you haven’t done so yet, we suggest you read our impressions on the second official trailer released by Nintendo and Illumination.