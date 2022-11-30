Every month the users of Amazon Prime they are not only benefited by watching series on Prime Video or for having free shipping depending on the region, but also receive digital games to try in Prime Gaming. And since we are practically stepping on the month of December, it is logical that they should be announcing the content that they are going to give to subscribers.

Thus it was announced that the games chosen to be tested in December will be: Quake, Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow, The Amazing American Circus, Banners of Ruin, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Spinch, Desert Child, and Doors: Paradox.

It is worth mentioning that there is still time to claim the following November games: Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition, WRC 9: FIA World Rally Championship, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Last Day of June, Etherborn, Whispering Sauces and Facilities 47.

According to what the official page of Amazon Gaming, the platform would have offered just over 100 games, these of different genres, although they normally give away indie-oriented projects. However, they have added important titles such as the Mass Effect Legendary Editionthis in special sales like the prime day.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Of all the games just for Tale of Two Sons it’s totally worth it. Also, if you add to all that the part of watching movies, series and having free shipping, it is almost a gift.