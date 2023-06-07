Did you think we were going to stop talking about Super Mario Bros. Movie? We would if it didn’t stop being news. Our country continues to go crazy with this film that, for many, was the realization of everything they had expected since they were children. This nostalgia and affection for the Nintendo franchise has just borne fruit, turning Super Mario Bros. Movie in the highest grossing film of all time in Mexico.

This information comes from the National Chamber of the Film Industry (Canacine) who are in charge of compiling all the statistical data of the industry in Mexico, especially regarding the box office. During the last update of this information, he highlighted that Super Mario Bros. Movie reached the figure of $1,537,000,000 pesos, displacing whoever was in first place until then: Spider-Man: No Way Home with $1,535,488,107 becoming the highest grossing film in the history of the country. You can see the complete table of the first ten positions below:

POSITION MOVIE BOX OFFICE MEXICO 1 SUPER MARIO BROS THE MOVIE $1,537,000,000 2 SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME $1,535,488,107 3 AVENGERS: ENDGAME $1,474,211,950 4 TOY STORY 4 $1,375,619,677 5 AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR $1,141,128.76 6 COCONUT $1,132,277,291 7 THE LION KING (2019) $996,060,725 8 joker $858,082,328 9 THE AVENGERS $827,207,828 10 AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON $784,083,100

We will have to see if spider-man manages to retake his throne after the premiere of Through the Spider-Verse Although, honestly, it looks difficult.

Via: canacine

Editor’s note: Wow! I did not expect to see so many Marvel movies in this Top 10, the most impressive, perhaps, is that if we group all the movies that are from Disney, seven of that top 10 are owned by them.