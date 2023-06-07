The destroyed dam in Ukraine does not pose any short-term safety risks to the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the International Atomic Energy Agency said. The nuclear facility would have sufficient backup options to operate safely. And Prime Minister Mark Rutte calls the destruction of the Kachovka dam in Ukraine a war crime. Read all about the war in Ukraine in our live blog.

