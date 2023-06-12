A Dordt police officer (54) who was previously convicted of racist insult to a detainee will start working as a manager at the Aliens Police. That appointment cannot be explained, says the lawyer of the offended detainee: “The police do not take the problem seriously.”

It is astonishing that a police officer who has been convicted of a racist insult ends up in a place where he comes into contact with other cultures. “Isn’t that consistent with what happened?” says lawyer Justin Kötter. He assists the man who was scolded by the officer. “On the other hand, it does not surprise me, because this fits in with the actions of the police and judiciary around racism, among other things. Our case was not taken seriously either.”

The 54-year-old agent in question was involved in a violent arrest on Sinterklaas evening 2020. Together with two female colleagues, he came to a report of noise nuisance from a barking dog in Dordrecht. When they wanted to arrest a drunk local resident, a family intervened in the situation. A brawl ensued in which the officer yelled at one of the brawlers, "Let go, let go, bitch nigger."

Camera images

That only came out when camera images of the arrest surfaced. It showed that the officers had used disproportionate force and that the arrested father of the family had been treated racially. This was previously not reflected in the police reports. The agent was sentenced to a fine of 250 euros, the judge spoke of a violent insult.

Both the appeal against the agent and the case against the detainees are still pending, says lawyer Justin Kötter: “That also makes the appointment special. That, despite all the sensitivities in these matters, you still put him in this position.”

The Dordrecht father and son who got into trouble with the police and were abused. © Eric Elich



Whistleblower Fatima Aboulouafa calls the appointment of the agent "disturbing" in a message on LinkedIn. The originally Moroccan was fired in the past as team chief at the police after she had raised various abuses, including racism at the police in The Hague. "I find it disturbing that a police officer, who has previously been accused of discriminatory conduct, now holds a leadership position in an immigration department where sensitivity and cultural competence are paramount," she writes.

The police already promised last year to tackle racism by agents harder. Deputy Chief of Police Liesbeth Huyzer said, among other things, that offenders will be fired if necessary. “This appointment could raise serious questions within and outside the police force about the credibility of the police system,” Aboulouafa writes.

Pauper immigrants

The police have been embarrassed by racist incidents in recent years. In 2020, a commotion arose after police officers in Rotterdam spoke in an app group about citizens with a migration background such as ‘cancer people, cunt Africans and pauper immigrants’. At the beginning of this year, agents from the eastern Netherlands were suspended after a video surfaced in which they used racist language when visiting a football match in Paris.

The Rotterdam police unit confirms the appointment of the agent, but does not respond to questions about the possible sensitivity of the appointment. She informs us by e-mail that the appointment of the agent is temporary in the first instance. This is for a period of six months. During this period, we jointly assess whether he is able to perform this managerial position in a good and inclusive manner. The colleague has now not been promoted.'

In 2019, Fatima Aboulouafa told Jinek about her experiences with discrimination in the police force):