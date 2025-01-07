The stadium King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddahthe second largest city in Saudi Arabia, will host the Spanish Super Cup for the 2023/2024 season starting this Wednesday and will crown last year’s national ‘super champion’.

This is the sixth time that the Arab country is the headquarters of the former summer trophy that kicked off the course and that, since The new format was inaugurated in 2019moved to the beginning of the year.

Since the twist to the title, which was born in the 1980s, came into effect, there have been four teams that compete for it in a final four format: the League champion, the Cup champion and the two runners-up.

These are two single-match semi-finals and a grand final that is played without extra time to increase the excitement of what the RFEF intends to be a showcase for Spanish football in the Arab world and which Luis Rubiales and Gerard Piqué once promoted.









Participating teams

From this Wednesday when I get the ball rolling in Jeddah Real Madrid, FC Barcelona –League champion and runner-up respectively–, Athletic and Mallorca –idemper with the Cup– will fight to increase their record.

In the last two editions there has been a classic in the final, although the fact that both teams do not meet in the semis is no guarantee that this will happen, as in 2021 when Athletic eliminated Madrid in the semis or in 2022, when it was the white team that made its own with Barça.

Be that as it may, Ancelotti’s team arrives launched for the first title of the year after the high of their comeback against Valencia and the win in the Cup while Barça, for its part, arrives mired in a crisis of results aggravated by the institutional and financial situation, with Dani Olmo in Arabia with the rest of the team despite the fact that he could not be registered because the Barça club did not present the money on time.

Athletic and Mallorca land in Arabia with different fortunes: Valverde’s men have started the year with victory while the Balearic Islands have been knocked out of the Cup by Pontevedra, a Second RFEF team, with a win included. When it comes to competing for a title, however, background doesn’t count. The die is cast in Jeddah.

Where to watch the Spanish Super Cup for free online and on television

The Spanish Super Cup is broadcast exclusively on Movistar+both the semi-final matches and the final, through its football channels and its app. Therefore, there is no option to watch the tournament for free since it is only for platform subscribers.

Remember that you can follow all the information and latest news about the Spanish Super Cup in ABC.es as well as the live minute by minute of all the matches.