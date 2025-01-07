“The boss is here”: Immediately after starting work, the new English national coach attended four Premier League games. Thomas Tuchel knows that he is now at the center of all the headlines and expectations on the island.

Perhaps Thomas Tuchel could hardly wait until he could officially get started in his new position as England’s national football coach on January 1st. He appeared on the island several times on the first Premier League matchday of the new year; Tuchel attended four games within three days. On Saturday he was in the stadium for the lunchtime match between Tottenham and Newcastle, and a few hours later also for the evening match between Brighton and Arsenal. On Sunday he saw the prestigious duel Liverpool-Manchester United and on Monday evening Wolverhampton-Nottingham. The English tabloids wrote, impressed, that “Busy” was the new guy from Germany.