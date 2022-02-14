Super Bowl: see here the best commercials of the 2022 event

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
February 13, 2022, 11:29 PM
Super Bowl LVI promises one of the most dramatic season finale in NFL history for the parity in the numbers with which the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals arrive at this Sunday’s duel.
As if the road to the game towards the NFL championship was a mirrorboth teams qualified for the playoffs as the number four seed from their respective conferences.
The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17 in the NFC final. the Bengals they won the American title against the Chiefs 27-24, duels that were decided only by three points difference.
Throughout the season, the Los Angeles offense scored 460 points in 17 games, an average of 27.1 per game; numbers identical to those obtained by the Cincinnati attack.
And another key point is the commercials, not only because of their quality, but because of the millions of dollars that are paid.
The commercials
Brands throw it all away.
“Competitive” Teaser with Anna Kendrick and Barbie (Rocket Homes and Rocket Mortgage commercial) https://t.co/6lWRQDsIyZ (they’re having a lot of fun with this…)
— Barbie Signature (@BarbieCollector) February 10, 2022
February 13, 2022, 11:29 PM
