Paca Blanco (Madrid, 1949) is very happy, although perhaps no longer full. She has been an environmentalist for fourteen years fighting against the tourist complex of Isla Valdecañas, in El Gordo (Cáceres). Last week a new sentence arrived on the very important case: the Supreme Court has agreed that the complex must be demolished in its entirety. At just 73 years old (just yesterday), Ella Blanco begins to doubt that she will see the demolition of the 185 luxurious villas on this beautiful island. Blanco was building an adobe house with her partner in El Gordo when she witnessed the beginning of the destruction of this area with environmental protection next to a reservoir that is cataloged as one of the richest wetlands of Extremadura biodiversity. She was harassed and even had a Molotov cocktail thrown at her, so she decided to abandon her dream of Extremadura and return to Madrid to avoid “a Sicilian cause.” White answers the phone.

Ask. A new favorable sentence. How has the news made you feel?

Answer. I have taken it as a recognition of my struggle. It was fair, fair, fair. There is no right to everything that has happened during all these years.

P. What do you mean?

R. The whole process has been plagued with tricks, irregularities, and tricks. It was obvious that it was all nonsense.

P. Can you specify?

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to it. subscribe

P. The fact that a man arrives in some towns in Extremadura and invites some neighbors to lunch and others to dinner, and tells everyone that he is going to bring wealth to the whole town. In that story I saw Welcome Mr Marshall. He was a speculator. He even dried up the Tagus River that has to reach Lisbon. And he did not take into account that 40 kilometers below the water has to cool two nuclear reactors, Almaraz I and Almaraz II. Politicians and businessmen do not take into account even the simplest.

P. Is this sentence different from the previous ones?

R. It is. But they are going to continue resorting and resorting and for me as if they resorted to the Pope of Rome.

P. The president of Extremadura, the socialist Guillermo Fernández Vara, said last Wednesday that the Board plans to present an appeal for protection before the Constitutional Court and that it will defend before the European Union that the “excess” of environmental protection hinders the development of territories in the process of depopulation.

R. When Fernández Vara speaks like this, he does so as if we had no voice in the EU. Well, they will also listen to us. If we go to Europe, we all go.

P. What do you think of the time that passes between the filing of a complaint and a final judgment?

R. It’s catastrophic. Because people are getting an idea, buyers, businessmen. It does not affect us, the environmentalists, so much because we are aware that this case sets a precedent. This sentence will be fulfilled, because if the villas in Valdecañas are not demolished, the entire mountain is oregano.

P. And what can change from now on?

R. The politicians and the constructors have already loaded the coast. Now they are going inside and that is what, with this sentence in hand, we are going to stop.

P. Do you ever remember the owners of the 185 villas in Valdecañas that look like they are going to be demolished?

R. Many buyers have had to sign that if the houses have to be demolished they will pay for it themselves. They knew it was illegal.

P. There will be people who lose their jobs. Do you also remember those people?

R. I remember those workers, but I don’t remember that they were given jobs in conditions.

P. When you fled from El Gordo and sold your home there, did you do business?

R. Any. I sold it for a quarter of what it cost me.

P. Do you believe that nature will recover?

R. We know what will happen. We have seen it in other places.

P. Why did you become an environmentalist?

R. Because I understood that when I was fighting for the environment I was fighting for everyone.

P. What stage of life would you say you are in?

R. My partner is sick. He has overcome three cancers and we are on the fourth. But still, hand in hand, we can go from here to there. I am in a very good stage of my life.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter