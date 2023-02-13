One of the most important events for American culture was held tonight, again this year Super Bowl has maintained its spectacularity by staging various exceptional moments. Here we tell you about a particularly important moment. To shine during the evening was Rihanna who, while pregnant, took care of the opening exhibition of the event, staging a sensational show.

The performance was certainly fantastic but we, ardent fans of the gaming world, could not fail to notice a particular detail in the scenography of the show; the stage where the singer went on stage looks very much like one of the stages present in Super Smash Bros. Needless to say, this drove the fans crazy, immediately resulting in a roundup of memes posted on any social network available to them.

From those who simply shared the common thought regarding the curious resemblance to those who instead made beautiful photomontages, surely all the fans yesterday left a thought for the masterpiece by Sakurai. What can I say, the singer would certainly be a pleasant addition to the roster of fighting game characters and we are more than sure that she would be able to give a hard time even to the toughest Links And Little Mac; a great pity is that the author does not seem to be willing to add new characters but perhaps Rihanna can be made an exception.