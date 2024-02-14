TTaylor Swift is said to have caused Ye, better known as Kanye West, to be thrown out of the stadium in Las Vegas at last weekend's Super Bowl. “Kanye West comes to Vegas and buys tickets for the seats right in front of her box. Taylor gets angry and makes a few phone calls. “He’s going to be thrown out,” said former football player Brandon Marshall, summing up the meeting between the two stars for the “I Am Athlete” podcast.

A spokesman for Kanye West told Forbes magazine on Tuesday: “This is a completely made up rumor. It’s not true.” Taylor Swift did not comment.

Tensions between Swift and the rapper date back to the Video Music Awards in 2009. At the time, Ye stormed the stage during her acceptance speech after winning an award for the video “You Belong With Me” to let the audience know that instead of Swift, Beyoncé deserved the award for “Single Ladies.” In 2016, Ye also philosophized about sex with Swift in the track “Famous” and claimed to be responsible for the “bitch's” fame.

Swift came to Las Vegas over the weekend to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs. After the win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Grammy winner celebrated with Kelce, his parents and celebrities like Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox and Blake Lively. Meanwhile, Ye had already started the journey back to Los Angeles.