The Champions League round of 16 match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid left fans intensely debating a crucial play: the goal disallowed for positional offside by Henrichs, who seemed to influence the action by brushing against the goalkeeper in the center before the goal. The referee's decision generated a wave of controversy and discussion in the world of football, with fans of both teams expressing conflicting opinions about the validity of the action. Meanwhile, Real Madrid emerged victorious in a tight match with a great goal from Brahim Díaz, adding more fuel to the fire of controversy.
Xavi Hernandez on the foul on Lunin: “In the small area you cannot touch the goalkeeper. I think it bothered him enough to call a foul.”
Carlo Ancelotti: Why has the goal been disallowed? “Ask the referee, it's goalkeeper interference, the player was pushing Lunin and the offside was pretty clear.”
Marco Rose charge against the refereeing: “It wasn't a foul and there was no offside, so it was a goal. We will never know why it was annulled”
Carlos Martinez: “I think the same as Mateu Lahoz. This is not football. You had to see the faces of all the journalists next to us when the goal was disallowed. We would all be very indignant if this happened to a Spanish team.”
Thierry Henry: “The disallowed goal was the right decision. At first I thought it was a goal, but in the replay it turns out that it is not. As a player, they tell you that if you are offside, don't get involved. He gets involved with Lunin, even though the push was small and he was offside.”
Toni Kroos: “Exactly the same, what do I have to say? I think in the end it was called offside because the goalkeeper was in the way but the goalkeeper couldn't reach the ball. That's why, yes, the goal had to be given”
Mateu Lahoz: “We can't look for three paws to the cat, really. The goal should have gone up on the scoreboard. We have to be honest. If this happens to a Spanish team we would put our hands on our heads”
