Advertisements, another show

Super Bowl Sunday is here and, as always, there is a long list of advertisers ready to compete for fans' attention during breaks in the game. Airing a Super Bowl ad is no easy task. In addition to the 7 million dollars that a 30-second ad during the game costs, brands hire the best actors, invest in dazzling special effects and try to create an ad that will please the more than 100 million viewers, or at least let them remember it.

“It's hard to get noticed, and there's really no one recipe,” says Linli Xu, an associate professor of marketing at the University of Minnesota. “It has to fit (each) brand.”

That means advertisers have to get creative and take different approaches. Some favorites, like Budweiser's Clydesdales, turn to nostalgia year after year. Others try to make viewers laugh with light humor and endless celebrity cameos. And a few adopt more serious or emotional tones that strike a chord.

Many advertisers have already launched their ads ahead of Sunday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, which airs on CBS and Paramount+ in the United States. Some of these ads include Christopher Walken dealing with people impersonating him all day for BMW, rapper Ice Spice sipping Starry after a “breakup” with another lemon-lime soda, and ETrade spokes babies coming back in an ad showing them playing pickleball – or “basically tennis for babies.”

This year there have also been many reunions in television series advertisements. Jennifer Aniston seems to forget that she ever worked with her “Friends” co-star David Schwimmer on an Uber Eats ad, for example. And in an ad packed with celebrity cameos – including judge Judy Sheindlin – elf cosmetics brings together “Suits” stars Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman and Sarah Rafferty in a courtroom parody.

Of course, not all advertisers publish their ads in advance, so there will be surprises on Sunday. In a US presidential election year, we may see an announcement from the candidate. And although there has been no indication of this, many wonder if advertisers will somehow take advantage of Taylor Swift's popularity.