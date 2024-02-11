Governor Alikhanov: the philosopher Kant is directly related to the conflict in Ukraine

The philosopher Immanuel Kant has a direct connection to the conflict in Ukraine. This was stated by the Governor of the Kaliningrad Region Anton Alikhanov, his words are quoted by “Federal Press”.

“Kant, who was born here, has almost a direct relation to the global chaos, the global reorganization that we are now facing. Moreover, it is directly related to the military conflict in Ukraine,” Alikhanov said, speaking at a congress of political scientists in Svetlogorsk.

As Alikhanov noted, Kant “laid the foundation of German classical philosophy, pumped up the German will, while simultaneously cutting it off from higher values,” as a result of which “such a socio-cultural situation” appeared. According to the governor, both the First World War and the conflict in Ukraine “began” in the philosopher’s works. Alikhanov added that the West had violated agreements before.

Immanuel Kant was born and worked in Konigsberg (former name of Kaliningrad). He taught at the University of Königsberg. He was buried at the city's Cathedral.