Super Bowl 2022 or Super Bowl LVI will take place this Sunday, February 13, in one of the most important and watched sporting events in the United States. the end of football Come in Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals will premiere new trailers between commercials and the halftime classic. Thus, new advances are expected from The Batman, The Rings of Power, Obi-wan and more.

Live: Super Bowl 2022, new trailers: minute by minute of the new movie and TV advances Obi-wan is another of the expected Super Bowl A new trailer for Obi-wan could arrive and lovers of the world of Star Wars are waiting. After the latest episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, fans of the saga are more excited than ever for the future with Disney +. Moon Knight Shows Off Oscar Isaac’s New Look Ahead of Super Bowl Another exclusive preview that Marvel fans are waiting for is Moon Knight, which although it has already released an official trailer and a new image of Oscar Isaac as Mr. Knight, this time it could surprise with a new action clip. Fans await new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Following the teaser released last month and new promotional images released this week, JRR Tolkien fans are expecting a new trailer for today’s Super Bowl 2022. The Batman releases new video ahead of Super Bowl preview The new stills show The Riddler doing his best to bring the secrets of the Wayne family to light. Following this, Robert Pattinson’s Batman and Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman team up to go after the Riddler. The Simpsons predict winner of the 2022 Super Bowl In the chapter entitled “Homer and Ned’s Desperate Move”, issued on February 6, 2005 during season 16, Homer is in charge of performing a dance at the Super Bowl halftime. This is where The Simpsons again predict that the winner is the Cincinnati Bengals, one of this year’s finalists. Started transmission of the Super Bowl 2022: trailers and previews We start the live broadcast of the Super Bowl 2022 with respect to all the trailers, previews, exclusive clips and everything related to the world of cinema, television and more.

Likewise, great musical artists will be present at the show, among which rappers Eminem and Kendrick Lamar stand out.

What day will the Super Bowl 2022 be?

The 2022 Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 13, and will feature the Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals.

As usual, new trailers for different movies and TV series will be revealed throughout the event.

Super Bowl 2022: schedules by country

Being an event of great magnitude, the 2022 Super Bowl will be televised in different countries where it will start at the following times:

See Super Bowl in Peru: 6:30 pm

See Super Bowl in Mexico: 7:30 pm

See Super Bowl in the United States: 6:30 pm (Miami)

See Super Bowl in Ecuador: 6:30 pm

See Super Bowl in Chile: 8:30 pm

See Super Bowl in Argentina: 8:30 pm

See Super Bowl in Colombia: 6:30 pm

See Super Bowl in Venezuela: 7:30 pm

See Super Bowl in Brazil: 8:30 pm

See Super Bowl in Spain: 12:00 am

Super Bowl 2022: channels in Mexico

This year, the 2022 Super Bowl will be televised from the open signal of TUDN and TV Azteca. In the same way, in a paid cable signal it can be enjoyed from ESPN and FOX Sports.

TUDN

Sky: Channel 547 (SD) Channel 1547 (HD)

StarTV: channel 510

Dish Network: Channel 869 (HD/SD)

DirecTV: Channel 464 (HD/SD)

Izzi Wire: Channel 501 (SD) Channel 890 (HD)

Totalplay: channel 503

TV Azteca 7

Sky: Channel 107 (SD) / Channel 1107 (HD)

Dish: Channel 107 (SD) / Channel 607 (HD)

StarTV: Channel 107 (HD)

Izzi Wire: Channel 7 (SD) / Channel 107 (SD) / Channel 807 (HD)

Totalplay: Channel 7 (HD) / Channel 107 (HD)

South Wire: channel 31

Megawire: Channel 107 (SD) / Channel 1107 (HD)

ESPN Mexico

Sky: Channel 548 (SD) Channel 1550 (HD)

StarTV: channel 501

Fox Sports Mexico

Sky: Channel 553 / Channel 1553

Izzy: Channel 505 / Channel 892

Megawire: channel 20

Dish: channel 20

Total Play: channel 563

Super Bowl 2022: channels in Peru

In Peruvian territory, the one in charge of broadcasting the Super Bowl 2022 live will be the ESPN 2 paid channel, which you can enjoy on the following channels.

DirecTV: Channel 622 (SD/HD) / Channel 1622 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 506 (SD) / Channel 741 (HD)

Star Globalcom: channel 40

Clear TV: Channel 64 (SD) / Channel 521 (HD)

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 online?

If you are one of those looking to watch the 2022 Super Bowl online, there is also the option of watching the sporting event by streaming through Star Plus.

Star+ is part of Disney. Photo: Star Channel

Star Plus prices in Mexico

Monthly Star+: $199/month.

Annual Star+: $1,999/year.

Star+ and Disney+ Combo: $249/month.

Star Plus prices in Peru