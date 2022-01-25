The Super Cup feminine has gone wonderfully. He won Barcelona to the Atletico Madrid, a brilliant team, but in reconstruction, and the game was a double toast. The first, for the Golden Ball from Alexia Putellas and the second, for the celebration of the life of Virginia Torrecilla. The culés players kept their mattress partner, after almost two years without playing due to a brain tumor. A picture for the history. But let’s remember that five days before the final, the time of the game was not yet known. was the Federation very busy with qatar and his stuff.

And it is that behind the chin chin of the glasses, the broken glass is hidden. On the one hand, there are more and more federated players, it is no longer uncommon to see girls playing in schoolyards and there is also the interest of people who enjoy women’s football. As a great example are the 80,000 tickets sold out to see the quarterfinals of Champions between Barcelona and the Real Madrid. But neither can we forget that the directive of the Vallecano Ray has prohibited its female staff from granting interviews so as not to give further fuel to the conditions in which they travel (without a medical staff or delegate) or that the coach of the CD Covadonga de Oviedo she was sacked after a dispute over dues payments and an angry outcry in the press.

So we have this year’s Super Cup, which thanks to a human and sporting gesture like few others, is already part of the iconography of our sport. This should not hide the fact that women have to invest hundreds of hours in discussions with federations and directives that do not tolerate the minimum right to complain. As we saw in the documentary about the Spanish selection, “Break the silence” or “LFG” about the fight of Rapinoe and several colleagues for equal pay in U.S, many players play the position.

The photo that the Super Cup has left us is wonderful; it is a symbol that for someone or something to go up, there have to be many people fighting below. In the field and in offices.

