The Cuban dictatorship, led by Miguel Díaz-Canel, announced large demonstrations across the island in “solidarity” with the Palestinian people and against the alleged “genocide” committed by Israel, as accused by the regime's propaganda on the streets of Havana, this Thursday Monday (29).

But, meanwhile, within the country itself, the population lives immersed in a profound generalized crisis, marked by shortages of food, medicine, fuel and energy, problems that are made invisible by the management of Castro's successor.

Representatives of pro-regime rallies informed the island's news agencies that the mobilization was motivated by the “urgency and gravity” of events in the Middle East. During the events, communist leaders promise to dedicate a specific time to criticize the United States, which is involved in negotiating a new truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

According to the portal Cubanet, the demonstrations were called by mass organizations falsely presented as civil society by Havana. The rallies will take place this Saturday (2) in the provincial capitals and at the “Tribuna Anti-imperialista José Martí”, in the capital. The events will be organized by the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC), Union of Young Communists (UJC), Federation of High School Students (FEEM) and Federation of University Students (FEU).

Currently, Cuba is facing one of the toughest crises in its history: the country depends on imports for around 80% of the food it consumes; the population lives without medication, in addition to being affected by frequent power cuts, galloping inflation and the partial dollarization of the economy. These are some of the problems caused by the economic and monetary policies adopted by the communist regime of Miguel Díaz-Canel in recent years.

The communist regime also announced this week that it will apply from this Friday (March 1st) a massive increase of more than 400% in retail fuel prices, which would have come into effect on February 1st, but was postponed after a cyber attack. .

The Canel dictatorship, which ended last year with a contraction of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of up to 2% and a fiscal deficit equivalent to 19%, created a “shock plan” for 2024 in order to “boost” the economy Cuban, however what we see is a crisis increasingly worsened by the regime's measures.