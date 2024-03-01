by VALERIO BARRETTA

Horner-Domenicali conversation on the scandal chats

There is no peace for Christian Horner. Regardless of what he has done (or not done), the Red Bull team principal is at the center of a scandal that is making the entire paddock and even the top management of Formula 1 talk. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and that of F1 Stefano Sundaysin fact, they cannot appreciate that in the first race of the year we are talking about a private affair and not the championship: it is normal that the two want to see clearly about the Horner affair and the private investigation of the independent lawyer hired by Red Bull who cleared him of any accusation of “inappropriate behavior” following a complaint made against him by an employee of the Milton Keynes team.

Horner spoke in Bahrain with Ben Sulayem, with whom he exchanged a few words during FP3 (and will meet again later). He is currently speaking with Domenicali, and it is not difficult to imagine the topic.

Is there more material coming?

In an era in which public and private are mixed, but above all truth and fantasy are confused, it could happen that chats between Horner and the girl were forwarded to 134 journalists in the sector by an anonymous sender and that they are believed, despite the findings of the internal investigation and despite the fact that it is impossible to prove the veracity of the contents.

Since it is difficult to believe that someone invented hundreds of messages/photos from scratch and shared them with 134 real contacts (those certainly), it is at least a person well-established in the world of Formula 1, who is not boasting evidence and perhaps he knows Horner well. And that he may not have finished tarnishing it: in a few minutes other confidential content could in fact be leaked.