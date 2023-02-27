British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet in Britain on Monday, as expectations grow over an imminent announcement of a post-Brexit settlement for Northern Ireland.
Bloomberg news agency quoted the British Prime Minister and the President of the European Commission as saying in a joint statement on Sunday that they “agreed to continue their work personally in order to find common and practical solutions to a range of complex challenges around the Ireland and Northern Ireland Protocol.”
The meeting indicates that the two sides are close to unveiling an agreement to ease restrictions on trade flows between Britain and Northern Ireland and to end the biggest crisis resulting from Britain’s exit from the European Union, three years after its exit.
