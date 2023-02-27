National Defense | USU: There was a record-breaking transition from the reserve to civilian service

A total of 3,815 reservists applied for supplementary service, and in addition to that, the Defense Forces still have around a hundred applications to process.

Defense forces Last year, there was a record high number of people applying for civil service from the reserve, says Uutissuomalainen.

A total of 3,815 reservists applied for supplementary service, and in addition to that, the Defense Forces still have around a hundred applications to process.

In March alone, the Civil Service Center received more than 1,300 supplementary service applications. The spike in applications was caused by Russia’s extensive attack on Ukraine at the end of February, the director of the civil service tells Uutissuomalai Mikko Reijonen From the civil service center.

In the second year, 435 people applied for supplementary services.

The supplementary service is implemented as a five-day training.

Last year, 300 people who chose civilian or supplementary service also returned to the reserve.