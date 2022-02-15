Seventeen days later than plannedand with a good dose of controversy after the postponement by Covid, Deportivo and Racing de Santander will face each other in Riazor to play the most anticipated match of Group I of the First RFEF. First against second. Leader against candidate to settle more than three points for all that is at stake. Before the postponement, the advantage of the Coruñeses was six points. Now, it is only five and the Cantabrians have another bullet in the chamber: their match also postponed by Covid against Cultural Leonesa. There are plenty of reasons to consider the Riazor duel as transcendental. If the locals win, they will go to eight points and add the goal average wild card after the 0-0 of the Sardinero. If visitors do will be just two points from the top and, for the first time in a long time, they will depend on themselves to chase the lead.

Summit appointment in a Riazor that will record an entry out of category. With 20,000 members and more than 7,000 tickets sold, there will be an atmosphere at the level of the best First Division tickets. Endless loyalty of the blue and white fans when your team unexpectedly goes through his worst moment of the season after accumulating two consecutive losses. Nor are there any fireworks at Racing, which last weekend skidded at home against Badajoz (0-0), continues to be stuck in their game and continues to give the impression of being a team with better results than football. Doubts in both teams that will surely volatilize when the ball begins to roll for what is at stake and for history, which indicates that a draw is a rare result in this duel when it is played in A Coruña.

Both technicians arrive with their troops practically complete. One loss for each one, and the two on the right side: Víctor García and Unai Medina. The challenge for Borja Jiménez is to find the formula so that the occasions that his team generates, many, are translated into goals due to the lack of efficiency in the last matches. With Miku as ‘nine’, everything indicates that the coach will return to the two forwards, joining the Venezuelan and Quiles with Noel in the bedroom. bluntfor its part, has always been faithful to the 4-2-3-1, but does not rule out tweaking the system to protect himself at Riazor. The alternative would be a third midfielder, Borja Domínguez, along with pivots Tienza and Íñigo. The sacrificed could be Pablo Torre, the young green and white star, or Arturo. Powerful containment line that would be joined by a defense of four central defenders for which the coach bets since Unai Medida’s withdrawal and that It has led him to add four consecutive games without conceding.