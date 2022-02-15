Samsung officially launched the new Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra in Brazil this Tuesday (15). The devices should hit stores on the 25th and will have prices starting at R$5,999.

Check out the complete list:

Galaxy S22: R$5,999 (128GB) and R$6,499 (256GB)

Galaxy S22+: R$6,999 (128GB) and R$7,499 (256GB)

Galaxy S22 Ultra: BRL 9,499 (256 GB) and BRL 10,499 (512 GB)

The main novelty of the devices of this generation are the new sensors of the cameras that will allow better photos and videos at night. All three versions also offer new image editing tools such as ISO and shutter control.

The processors are also new: the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It has a technology that optimizes the mobile’s wi-fi, directing it to the applications that are consuming the most data. All of them are also 5G ready.

Prize draw

Anyone who buys the devices before the 13th and 20th of March can compete for a Galaxy Watch 4, five R$400 vouchers to spend on logos at the Galaxy Store, a Lolla Day ticket to Lollapalooza Brasil or a Galaxy Buds 2. sign up for the promotion, just access the website.

