Summer | The Helle record is broken today: The same readings will no longer be reached at the weekend

Today is Thursday the Finnish heat day record will probably be broken. It will be the 66th hot day of the summer, which means that the previous record from 2002 will remain second.

According to the definition, heat is when the temperature rises above 25 degrees. The Finnish Meteorological Institute’s comparable heat statistics start from 1961.

Thursday’s weather is largely similar to Wednesday’s, says Foreca’s on-duty meteorologist Joonas Koskela.

The warmest is inland in the southern and western parts of Finland, where the temperature can be 26–27 degrees today.

“Yesterday it was 27.5 degrees in Virolahti and Kouvola. Today, breaking 28 degrees is tight,” says Koskela.

From the sea the blowing wind cools down the warm day a bit, so the inhabitants of the coasts are unlikely to experience heatwave readings.

For example, in Helsinki, the readings remain the same as on Wednesday, when the highest temperature in Kaisaniemi was 24 degrees.

If the wind can blow directly from the sea, the temperatures can be slightly lower, says Koskela.

Also tomorrow, Friday, we may still exceed the heat readings. It will probably be the last warm day this year.

“Forecasts should turn warmer so that it will still be hot after Friday. It’s becoming unlikely, because the sun warms less every day,” Koskela estimates.

Starting at the weekend, the temperatures will drop to 20 degrees. Next week, it will still be over 20 degrees even as far as Lapland.

In the capital region the weekend is still summer.

The sun is shining and the temperatures stay around 20 degrees, says Koskela.

The autumn atmosphere can be present in the mornings if fog rises from the sea at night. However, there is no need to fear very cold nights, Koskela promises.