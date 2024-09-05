In Buryatia, a kindergarten teacher hit a girl in the face who refused to eat

In the capital of Buryatia, Ulan-Ude, a kindergarten teacher hit a girl in the face with a plate for refusing to eat. This was reported by Telegram– channel Babr Mash.

According to the child’s parents, not only their daughter suffered from the teacher’s actions, but also other children. Allegedly, the kindergarten worker constantly beat the children. This became known after viewing the recordings of cameras installed in the institution.

A criminal case has been opened against the 50-year-old teacher.

Earlier, a Muscovite was sentenced to one year and one month in prison for exorcism sessions on her two-year-old son. She tortured the child during “purification” rituals.