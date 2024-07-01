The points of recharge For electric cars on Italian territory are destined to increase, thanks to the funds of the PNRR intended for the construction of stations Fast charging up to 175 kW. By the 2025 in fact they will be installed over 21,000 charging points on highways and in urban centers, with an investment of 713 million euros. The installations will be quick, especially in light of the decrees of Ministry of Environment and Energy Security which regulate the methods of access to public tenders to receive the allocations.

New electric car charging stations

The PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) allocates 639 million euros to install 21,255 charging points by the end of 2025. Specifically, the financial resources amount to 360 million euros for extra-urban roads e 279 million euros for urban areas.

DC Quick Socket

With these funds, it is planned to build 7,500 fast charging stations 175kW HPC for electric vehicles along extra-urban roads and 10,880 90 kW stations in urban centres.

Fast charging for electric cars, where?

According to the PNRR, charging points must be distributed on a uniform basis throughout the Italian territory, with charging power being greater on fast-flowing roads.

Below is how the will be distributed 21,255 columns by Regions:

→ Valle d’Aosta: 48 on the highways and 29 in urban centres;

→ Piedmont: 583 on highways and 851 in urban centres;

→ Liguria: 141 on highways and 319 in urban centres;

→ Lombardy: 712 on highways and 1,960 in urban centres;

→ Veneto: 498 on highways and 979 in urban centers;

→ Trentino Alto Adige: 256 on the highways and 234 in urban centres;

→ Friuli Venezia Giulia: 194 on the highways and 265 in urban centres;

→ Emilia Romagna: 546 on highways and 902 in urban centers;

→ Tuscany: 502 on highways and 817 in urban centers;

→ Marche: 281 on highways and 296 in urban centres;

→ Umbria: 225 on highways and 185 in urban centers;

→ Lazio: 513 on highways and 1,418 in urban centres;

→ Abruzzo: 291 on highways and 391 in urban centers;

→ Campania: 468 on highways and 1,535 in urban centres;

→ Molise: 119 on the highways and 63 in urban centers;

→ Puglia: 534 on highways and 941 in urban centres;

→ Basilicata: 182 on highways and 143 in urban centres;

→ Calabria: 382 on the highways and 522 in urban centers;

→ Sicily: 608 on highways and 1,416 in urban centers;

→ Sardinia: 417 on highways and 489 in urban centres

Map of new fast charging stations by 2025

PNRR rapid charging stations

The PNRR investment will finance up to 40% of the costs construction of charging stations, uniformly distributed with a minimum level per area, favoring existing service stations and rest areas. The Ministry has simplified participation to also involve small operatorswho can receive a financing share as an advance.

The PNRR allocates over 600 million for the construction of charging infrastructure

Super-fast infrastructures (175 kW) are planned on the highways, to ensure recharges in short times for long-distance routes, favouring installation at petrol stations and existing parking areas.

The decree regarding charging stations in urban centers (of at least 90 kW) takes into account the definition of criteria of the current fleetthe availability of garages, parking lots, private garages, air quality, the current penetration of electric cars and the tourist vocation of the Municipalities.

