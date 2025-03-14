Can the DGT notify me a fine through email?

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has several routes to notify a fine, but will never do so through the sending of an email. However, from time to time, these messages are usually sent, but you have to know that it is a type of scam attempt known as Phishingwith the aim of stealing the private data of that person or performing an economic position.

Traffic remembers that he never communicates his Email finesbut always does it through certified letters, with subsequent shipment to the Edictal Board (TEU) or Edictal Board of Traffic Sanctions (Testra) if they have not been able to locate the driver at home.

That standard only has an exception, which we are previously registered in the Road Electronic Address (DEV)an electronic mailbox to receive communications and notifications in a telematic way and that has the same legal effects as a paper notification by certified letter. To use it, you have to register previously.

In case of being registered in the DEV, the driver could receive the warning that there is a notification by SMS OA via email, explains the DGT. To access the notification of the fine, you will always ask for identification with electronic ID or digital certificate.

The DGT never notifies fines by email

From time to time, both the DGT and the National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE) detect Fraud campaigns via email. As a general rule, these messages indicate the user who has a pending fine and that can access the notification from the link in the mail. This link directs the user to an external website, from where a zip compressed file is downloaded that simulates being the fine and containing malware.

The Cybercinkers They play with several very powerful weapons: the interest that always provokes a fine, the multitude of tasks for which the email and the hurry that the user always has.

In these situations, the inciber asks to extreme the caution measures and offers a series of guidelines to apply if we receive an email whose sender seems to be the DGT: