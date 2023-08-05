The Region has experienced, in the last week, a slight increase in covid cases. According to sources from the Ministry of Health, the covid rate goes from 11.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants the week before to 18.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last week. Hospitalizations, however, continue at very low levels, with eleven admissions to the ward and one to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Enrique Bernal, a doctor specializing in Infectious Diseases and Covid coordinator at Reina Sofía, warns of the possibility that the Region will face a “peak” in the cases of this disease this August given the rebound that is already being noticed in other communities, such as Catalonia. . “These are data that are delayed, but the normal thing is that, even if it is summer, we can have an increase in covid cases,” explains this specialist, who links this slight rise in cases to greater mobility during the holiday period since the incidence of a “highly contagious variant”.

See also Covid, the relatives of the guests of the RSA: "Let us meet our loved ones" Some data

18.8

covid cases per 100,000 inhabitants the Region has registered in the last week, according to data provided by the Ministry.

11.7

cases per 100,000 inhabitants was the record of the Ministry of Health the previous week.

Bernal sends a message of calm, since “the population is very protected with vaccination”, but stresses the need to focus on the vulnerable population. “Many people begin to have symptoms and do not care, do not protect themselves and live with vulnerable people to whom they can infect,” he explains. “Right now there are antivirals that are effective and if they are used in the first days of the onset of symptoms they can prevent the disease from progressing.”

Precisely the sale of antigen tests for the detection of covid in pharmacies in the Region increased in the last week of July –from the 24th to the 31st– by 44% compared to the end of June. It represents the second smallest increase by communities, only higher than that of the Canary Islands (25%), according to an analysis reported by the consulting firm IQVIA.

At the national level, the sale of antigen tests grew by 112% in the last week of July compared to the end of June, where the last valley was located. The data, which has been obtained through 6,500 pharmacies, indicates that a total of 179,965 tests have been sold in Spain during the last week of July.