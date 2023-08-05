The regional employers give a wake-up call in the economic bulletin for the second quarter of the year, published yesterday, on the evolution of the Murcian economy, in which it warns of “more doubts than certainties” regarding its near future.

Among the positive aspects, the Regional Confederation of Business Organizations of Murcia (Croem) highlights “the resilience that both the Region and Spain are showing”, which allows them to maintain a “consistent” growth rate, in which inertia may weigh heavily recent recovery.

Specifically, the report highlights the favorable situational evolution perceived in the second quarter. Thus, between April and June, Murcia’s GDP increased by 1.6% per year, “a consistent rate and similar to the national rate (1.8%), which is transferred to the economic growth forecasts for the year as a whole.”

The Region suffers the greatest drop in industrial production of all the autonomous communities between January and June

This favorable situation would explain the increase in optimism among the Murcian business community, which is reflected in the Business Confidence Index prepared by the INE, which improves compared to the previous quarter both in the Region of Murcia (+1.5%) and in Spain (+2, 6%).

Employment creation



On the negative side, the business confederation recalls that for some quarters “symptoms of exhaustion” of the expansive cycle have been perceiving, but stresses that “these have become even more evident” between last April and June.

This loss of vigor in regional economic activity is clearly manifested, according to Croem, in the slowdown that the labor market has been experiencing, whose rate of job creation is substantially lower than that of pre-pandemic annuities.

It is also noteworthy that “Murcia’s industry has not changed the contractionary dynamics of the first quarter in recent months, and registers the worst performance of the different autonomous communities, weighed down by the energy and chemical branches.”

The National Institute of Statistics (INE) published yesterday the data for June of the General Industrial Production Index, which includes a 13.2% drop in the Region of Murcia compared to the same month of the previous year, the largest drop by autonomous community, and much higher than the national average decrease, which was 1.4%.

So far this year, the regional average rate of industrial production shows a decrease of 9.7%, again the highest of all the autonomous communities.

Among the risks that Croem points out and that threaten the regional economy, he alludes to the fact that “the international situation does not exactly invite optimism.” On the one hand, the economic impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is still in force, but also the tightening of monetary policies have led to an increase in interest rates and with them financing costs, and also the stagnation of some large economies of the European Union, the main destination of the Region’s sales abroad, could affect exports.

The Community has more than doubled in the first four months the deficit established for the entire year

Financial debt



The employer also comments on the negative aspects of the accounts of the Autonomous Community, which it criticizes because “it does not seem to redirect its high levels of public deficit, in a situation that could be aggravated by the continuous growth in spending, and the announcement of measures that will increase that of a structural nature”.

Croem’s economic situation bulletin explains that in the first four months of the year the Community has registered a gap between income and expenses of 264 million euros, higher than the previous year (-229) in the same period, and which is equivalent to -0.7% of GDP. “This result -he points out-, the second worst balance of the different autonomous communities (where an average of -0.24%) is reached, represents more than doubling in just four months the deficit target established for the whole year (- 0.3% of GDP according to the 2023-2026 Stability Program of the Ministry of Finance)».

Based on these data, the employers consider it perfectly feasible that the deficit forecast for the year as a whole is far from said limit, and that it amounts to 1.6% of GDP, according to the AIReF forecast, the highest in all communities and four times higher than the national average (0.4%).

Despite this high public deficit, the Community has so far managed to maintain “relatively stable” financial debt around 11,500 million euros, which is equivalent to 31.7% of regional GDP, the fourth highest regional rate and eight points per above the average of all the autonomies (23.7%).

Another positive feature of the regional debt is the reduction that has occurred in that of a commercial nature. In May, the money that the Community owed to its suppliers amounted to 53.4 million, compared to the almost 310 that were reached in March. The average payment term was also reduced from 80.7 days in April to 54 days, although this is still the highest of the different communities. For this reason, the employer requests that “efforts be redoubled to redirect payment periods through a payment plan that allows recovering the agility of previous years.”