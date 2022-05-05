The well-known presenter assures that they will present more news through the official website.

With E3 2022 cancelled, many users have turned their eyes to other events that will be broadcast on dates close to the classic summer broadcast. This is the case of Summer Game Festwhich is positioned as one of the most important live streams in the video game industry and, therefore, a way to discover everything that awaits us in the coming months.

Summer Game Fest 2022 will be broadcast on June 9 at 8:00 p.m.Geoff Keighley, the well-known presenter of the event, is already warming up with a date and time for his event: June 9 at 8:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time. In this way, we can already prepare for one of the most exciting broadcasts in the sector, which will join all the theories that fans launch in the face of live announcements.

What can we expect from Summer Game Fest 2022? As usual at this event, we will have the opportunity to meet unreleased games and announcements that will excite more than one player. Additionally, Keighley has set out to take his festival further with a collaboration with IMAXwhich will allow your show to be shown in theaters in the US, Canada and the UK.

Having said that, the speculations can begin. Do you bet on any particular surprise? At 3DJuegos we are already preparing to cover all the information that comes up in these marathon days, so remember that the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase It will be broadcast a few days after the Keighley festival alongside other events such as the PC Gaming Show and the Future Games Show.

More about: Summer Game Fest, Date, Time and Geoff Keighley.