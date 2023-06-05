The Summer Game Fest 2023 is around the corner and its organiser, Geoff Keighley, has seen fit to fuel the enthusiasm of the fans of the event with a spectacular trailer in which all the games of the moment find their place and beyond.

On the notes of Depeche Mode, the video includes sequences of Mortal Kombat 1 and Alan Wake 2, two of the titles that will be presented right on the stage of the Summer Game Fest a short distance from the official reveal.

Everything else is basically pure speculation: from scenes from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to what appear to belong to Crash Team Rumble, Immortals of Aveum, Diablo 4, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Indeed it was officially announced that the expansion of CD Projekt RED’s action RPG will be at the Summer Game Fest, but traditionally the event includes a series of surprises and we are sure that this year’s edition will not disappoint either.