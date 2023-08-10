Anyone suffering from celiac disease shouldn’t give up ice cream, a pleasure that anyone with a sweet tooth or not can enjoy during the hot summer days. A myth that needs to be dispelled, however, is that gluten dies in the cold. “Fortunately, it is a belief that is disappearing – assures Michele Mendola, founder of the CeliachiaFacile community, created precisely to help those suffering from gluten intolerance to face everyday life – If ingredients with gluten are used to prepare ice cream, the People with celiac disease won’t be able to eat it. However, there are more and more gluten-free Italian ice cream parlors, and being able to choose, it is better to opt for these. You can also go to the others, but in this case you need to follow a few more precautions”.

There are more and more ice cream parlors offering products dedicated to those with intolerances, although this sensitivity requires a certain commitment. The owners of ice cream parlors, like all restaurateurs – reads a note – must in fact attend a special training course which is organized by the local health authorities. And they must modify the Haccp certification, adding a chapter dedicated to the allergen-free foods they administer and the procedure they follow to guarantee the consumer.

“These are not skills that can be improvised – underlines Mendola – in addition to knowing which foods contain allergens, in the case of celiac disease gluten, it is above all necessary to avoid the risk of contamination. That is, to prevent gluten-free food from accidentally coming into contact with others that contain it and therefore become harmful to those who are intolerant”.

Even if the ice cream parlor hasn’t followed this procedure, those suffering from celiac disease can still taste an ice cream. But he must respect a few more precautions. “The first is to say that you have this intolerance, and ask for the collaboration of those who serve us – observes Mendola – The greatest risk is contamination, for example the ice cream maker must be careful to use a clean scoop. Or if on a ice cream tub crumbs from the wafer may have fallen, so it’s better to choose a different flavour. The wafers of the cones, in fact, must be gluten-free, and are sealed one by one. If the ice cream parlor doesn’t have them, then you have to choose the cup” .

As for the flavours, then, “many ice cream parlors use preparations that are supplied by the large confectionery industries, and these preparations are gluten-free. But then the ice cream parlors add other ingredients to create the various flavours, and at that point they could use products ( such as biscuits, sponge cake or cookies) that contain gluten. Obviously, these are flavors that celiacs must avoid”. Artisan ice cream parlors, on the other hand, “do not use these preparations, and start directly from the raw materials – adds the founder of CeliachiaFacile – In this case, the best advice is to ask the ice cream maker. However, these ice cream parlors are also the ones that are most careful to avoid contamination. If only to avoid altering the organoleptic properties of each flavour”.

Celiacs don’t even have to give up packaged ice creams, even in this case just be careful what you choose. “Clearly you have to avoid cones or other ice creams that have pods – explains Mendola – But then there are many types of ice cream that are made only with gluten-free ingredients. In this case the choice is really wide, but if you have any doubts just read the label where allergenic ingredients are always highlighted”. And for granita lovers? “The granita itself is gluten-free. If you eat it with brioche, then you have to use a gluten-free one. But now there are those too”, she concludes.