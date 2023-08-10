Ten rules for choosing organic cosmetics and sunscreens in order to respect the environment and preserve health. Aiab, the Italian Association of Organic Agriculture, has drawn up a real set of rules to help consumers make an informed choice, which takes into account the environmental impact of the chosen product, underlining that for organic cosmetics they follow “a and the use of good practices, such as the use of non-allergenic and irritant vegetable raw materials and the use of agricultural and zootechnical products from organic agriculture”.

Here is the handbook: 1) Make sure that the product has a recognized certification that guarantees its organic and ecological nature 2) Look for products preferably containing organic agricultural raw materials 3) Choose products that do not contain genetically modified organisms 4) Opt for cosmetics that have not been tested on human animals 5) Give preference to products with ecological packaging and which reduce the environmental impact in production.

It’s still. 6) Avoid products that contain parabens, silicones, petrolatum, synthetic preservatives and other potentially harmful substances 7) Whenever possible, choose products made by Italian companies 8) Look for products that respect biodiversity, using ingredients from sustainable sources and not contributing to deforestation 9) Research companies and products. Don’t blindly trust marketing claims and look for reviews and opinions from other consumers 10) Choose products with recyclable packaging and do your best to recycle packaging once the product is finished.

“By now we know – declares Giuseppe Romano, president of Aiab – that the theme of respect for the environment must be at the center of all choices, not only the political ones, but also those we make every day as citizens. In the same way – he adds – we know how organic food products are from this point of view an absolute guarantee, because they are governed by a European regulation which is enforced with great care”.

“With this handbook, therefore – concludes Romano – we want to help those who think of sustainability and the environment also by choosing a cosmetic product, not only in this period but throughout the year, in a sector in which it can sometimes be more difficult move towards a conscious and ecological choice”.