In the summer of 2023, 80 thousand children will be able to rest in the camps of the Orenburg region. This was reported by the press service of the regional government.

In total, 48 out-of-town health camps are planned to be opened in the region. The work of almost 800 day camps will also be organized, writes 56orb.ru.

The amount of funding for the work of the camps this year is 675 million rubles. Thus, the average cost of a ticket to sanatorium shifts will be 1,428 rubles per day, to camps – 1,123 rubles, and the cost of a set of food – just over 128 rubles a day.

According to RIA “Orenburg”, this year, when organizing summer holidays, emphasis will be placed on the patriotic education of children. The program of all shifts includes a set of relevant measures.

It is also noted that in the Orenburg region, the category of children eligible for a free ticket has been expanded. We are talking about the children of mobilized citizens and volunteers, explains the news agency “Ural56.Ru”.

Rest and recreation will be carried out in accordance with the current sanitary rules, which have been extended until January 1, 2024.

Earlier in March, it was reported that summer camps in the Khabarovsk Territory also intend to host more than 80,000 children this year. Thus, 17 country centers, 372 day camps, 32 labor and recreation camps, as well as a tent camp in the village of Sikachi-Alyan will operate in the region.