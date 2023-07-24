Sumar has not waited for the PSOE and is already making moves to try to speed up the revival of the coalition government. The coalition led by Yolanda Díaz entrusted Jaume Asens, who announced his withdrawal from politics in June, with the task of negotiating with Junts for eventual support for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez, which would avoid an electoral repetition. The one who was president of the United Podemos parliamentary group during the legislature is a person close to Carles Puigdemont – whom he came to advise on his flight abroad in 2017 – and, as party sources explain, his choice responds to “his knowledge of the Catalan political reality, as well as his good relationship with the spaces called to understand each other”. He will also lead the talks with Esquerra.

And it is that the reading that Sumar makes of the results of 23-J is clear: “There is only one possible investiture and it is not the one headed by Feijóo and Vox.” Those of Yolanda Díaz ask the PSOE not to waste a minute and start working “now” on what would be the programmatic agreement of a new Executive with its corresponding ministerial structure. They are not closed, even, to hold portfolios of greater weight than those they have had in the legislature (Labor, Equality, Consumption, Social Rights and Universities). The spokesman for the left-wing coalition, Ernest Urtasun, wanted to make it clear this Monday that his people are “prepared” and that they will maintain contact throughout this week with the group of formations “to constitute a majority of progress in this country as soon as possible.”

The MEP considers that the results of Sumar are “positive”, despite the fact that the coalition, with 31 seats, loses seven deputies compared to those harvested by Unidas Podemos and Más País on November 10, 2019, when they attended the general elections separately. Urtasun avoids any appearance with the previous stage of the political space and defends that his organization “was running for the first time in elections.”

He also insisted on the idea defended during election night by Díaz herself, who assured that Sumar is a “long-term” project and that “it has come to stay.” “We face the next cycle to configure Sumar as a key formation for the coming years,” she settled.

Criticism of Podemos



But the peace that has reigned in the coalition throughout the campaign, imposed by the need not to appear to be a fragmented block and by the internal discipline of the fifteen organizations, threatens to explode this summer. Podemos does not share the euphoria shown by Díaz, Alberto Garzón (Izquierda Unida), Mónica García or Íñigo Errejón (Más País), who on Sunday turned election night into a party.

The purples will keep only five seats within the future parliamentary group of Sumar compared to the ten that the platform of the Galician leader has and now they claim the sacrifices that, they believe, they have made in pursuit of unity. “If today there is a possibility of reissuing the coalition government, it is due to the generosity and responsibility of Podemos, despite the fact that an agreement was imposed on us that the rest of the parties would not have accepted,” said the general secretary of the purple party, Ione Belarra, in a video recorded at the party headquarters and later sent to the media.

The Navarrese leader, who has revalidated her position as deputy as number five on the Madrid press, but openly criticized the exclusion of Irene Montero from Sumar’s lists and held Díaz directly responsible for the loss of power in the political space at the national level. «The strategy of making feminism invisible and renouncing Podemos has not worked electorally. Sumar leaves more than 700,000 votes and many seats compared to the worst result of United We Can, “defended the acting Minister of Social Rights.

Before August 17, the parliamentary group formed by Sumar’s 31 deputies must negotiate key positions such as the spokesperson or the positions they can obtain on the Congress Table. Then it will be verified how far the claims of a Podemos that kept a low profile during the campaign and the real power that Díaz has after her first appointment with the polls as a candidate for the presidency of the Government go.