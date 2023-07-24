Temptation Island 2023: advances and couples of the fifth episode, 24 July

Tonight, Monday 24 July 2023, at 21.30 on Canale 5 the fifth episode of Temptation Island 2023 will be broadcast, the docu-reality show hosted by Filippo Bisciglia now in its tenth edition. Also this year, unmarried couples between the ages of 20 and 35, with no children in common, will put their love to the test, living for 21 days apart in a luxury resort in the company of tempting singles. At the end of the 21 days (but also during the journey), the couples will meet to decide whether to leave the program together or go out separately. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Previews and couples

What are the Tempation Island couples 2023? In all, we will see seven couples during the program. They are Gabriella and Giuseppe, Alessia and Davide, Vittorie and Daniele, Manu and Isabella, Francesca and Manuel, Ale and Federico, Mirko and Perla.

In this fifth episode, another couple will face the early confrontation bonfire. One of the girlfriends requested it, as seen in the video in which Filippo Bisciglia gives the announcement to the boys. These are his words: “One of your girlfriends requested an early confrontation bonfire”. It is not yet known with certainty who it is, but on social networks the followers have no doubts, given the recent developments in the story: it was from Perla, engaged to Mirko, who wants to have a face. face to face with him Out of love, Perla had left her hometown (Salerno) and moved to her. Rieti to live with him.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Temptation Island 2023 on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Monday evenings at 21.30 on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.