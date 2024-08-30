Sultry heat on the rise. And if anyone still hopes to know for sure when this long summer of 2024 dominated by the African anticyclone will end, well, know that the possible turning point will come only in 10 days. Today, Saturday 31 August, there will be 9 cities with a red dot (yesterday there were 8) due to the effects of high temperatures. According to the bulletin of the Ministry of Health on heat waves, the maximum alert level will be recorded in Bari, Bologna, Brescia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Rome and Trieste. Tomorrow, however, Sunday 1 September, the provincial capitals in red, out of the 27 monitored, will drop to 2, Bari and Perugia.

The turning point

Last year, meteorologists recall, the African heat ended on September 10; summer 2024 could also follow this weather script. Antonio Sanò, founder of the site www.iLMeteo.itconfirms that the African heat, with temperatures of 35-37°C in the shade, will persist in Italy next week too.

There late summer storm, which once occurred on August 15th, seems to have been postponed to the end of the first ten days of September. The African anticyclone is proving, in fact, more resistant to Atlantic attacks than the Azores anticyclone, protagonist of the last century. In other words, since mid-July the subtropical promontory has conquered southern Europe and has never left, despite some rapid disturbed attacks.

The trend

Saturday 31. In the North: sunny and very hot, thunderstorms in the Dolomites. In the Center: sunny and very hot. In the South: sunny and hot.

Sunday 1. In the North: sunny and very hot; showers on the mountains. In the Center: mostly sunny. In the South: sunny.

Trend: sunny and warm with Charon except for thunderstorms in the Alps, the Apennines and locally in the Po Valley at the beginning of the week.