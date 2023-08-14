His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the plan of the Sharjah Academy for Education regarding government nurseries in the Emirate of Sharjah for the new academic year 2023/2024.

The plan includes adding a new nursery in the Al Hamriya area, and expanding nurseries in the central region of the Emirate of Sharjah to accommodate 40 children who were on the waiting list.

It also includes the maintenance and reopening of two closed nurseries in Khorfakkan and Kalba, each to accommodate 31 children on the waiting list. The plan also includes the construction of a new nursery in Dibba Al-Hisn to accommodate 25 children on the waiting list and additional receiving numbers.

In the city of Sharjah, the plan approved by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah included accommodating 500 children on the waiting list by opening two new nurseries at the beginning of the school year in the Al-Siuh suburb and Wasit suburb to accommodate 178 children each, and renting a new nursery to accommodate the remaining 141 children on the waiting list.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the Sharjah Academy for Maritime Transport approved 62 scholarships for the Academy’s students for the academic year 2023/2024.