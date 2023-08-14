The Pokémon Company is in discussions to try to find a way to keep the quality of its games high, without reducing the frequency of launches. The company is in fact known for being a continuous jet factory of new titles. In the last twenty-seven years, only seven have there not been a new Pokémon.

High frequency, poor quality?

Did launching too many Pokémon games reduce their quality?

In the twelve months leading up to the launch of Scarlet and Violet in November last year, three Pokémon games were launched, including Pokémon Legends: Arceus which founded a new genre.

But the frequency of launches seems to have caused some quality issues, also related to the switch to Nintendo Switchwhose titles require more work than those of portable consoles of the past, where Pokémon games usually came out.

In 2019, Spada e Scudo was criticized for the graphic quality and the same happened with the more recent Scarlatto and Violetto, which also recorded many technical and performance problems. The situation has escalated to the point that Nintendo has even apologized.

So, during the Pokémon World Championshio in Yokohama, Japan, held over the last weekend, Takato Utsunomiya, the COO of The Pokémon Company, answered a question regarding concerns about the quality of future games, speaking discussion in course, without providing details about it. The important thing is that the company is aware that it cannot continue on its current path, even if it must be said that the sales of the latest chapters have still been millionaires.